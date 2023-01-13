Ezra Miller has been sentenced to one year of probation after the actor appeared in court on Friday to plead guilty to one charge of trespassing in Vermont. Earlier this week, The Flash star reached a plea deal with prosecutors that allowed Miller to duck felony burglary and larceny charges stemming from their arrest over the summer for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s house and stealing alcohol.

As Miller appeared in court, the plea deal was approved by a judge who accepted the prosecutor’s conditions that Miller continue treatment for their mental health and submit to drug screenings. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The prosecutor said in court Friday that this resolution protects his client’s privacy without having to go to trial and ensures compliance with conditions that would protect the victim and allows the defendant to continue employment with mental health treatment. “I do find they strike the balance of both your rehabilitation — and continue to make sure that you’re a healthy citizen — and also a punishment factor here,” said Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady of the deal terms. “So I do find this an appropriate sentence and in the interest of justice.” She added that the conditions are “about mental health, substance-free living” and no contact with the neighbor.

As part of Miller’s probation, the actor agreed to abstain from alcohol if “it interfered with their employment or interaction with others.” The Flash star also thanked the court for agreeing to the terms of the plea deal.

“Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” Miller’s attorney said in a statement.

