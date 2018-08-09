Here's the exclusive trailer for Michael Moore's (@MMFlint) newest documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9." It's in theaters Sept. 21. pic.twitter.com/eHLPy1J9o4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 9, 2018

To call Michael Moore one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics is an understatement.

Since Trump won the election, the Oscar-winning documentarian has referred to the president a “traitor” who should be arrested and tweeted that his presidency is a “total bomb” that will “close early” (with the help of his 10-point plan). He also warned that unless things change, “Donald Trump Is Gonna Get Us Killed.” Over a year after that letter’s publication, things haven’t changed, which is why Moore made a documentary about the Trump administration.

In the trailer for Fahrenheit 11/9 (a reference to his 2004 film, Fahrenheit 9/11, the highest-grossing documentary of all-time), Moore dubs Trump the “last president of the United States.” There’s footage of KKK cross burnings and Trump speeches, interviews with Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and in one of his trademark stunts, Moore uses a hose to spray water on the front yard of Michigan governor Rick Snyder.

“American journalism schools have not trained students how to cover an authoritarian leader,” Moore said about the documentary. “Our media has no idea what it is up against. They’re getting steamrolled by a tyrant because Trump understands media and understands the country he lives in more than those that cover him do. This puts us all in grave danger. If nothing else, I hope this film exposes that grave danger and shows people the way out.”

Fahrenheit 11/9 opens on September 21.