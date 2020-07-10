F9 was supposed to come out on May 22, but then, like every other movie scheduled for this summer (much to Christopher Nolan’s stubborn annoyance), it was pushed back: to April 2, 2021. I haven’t figured out the logistics, but I’m pretty sure Nathalie Emmanuel’s Ramsey could hack into the mainframe, as one does, and find a vaccine for COVID-19 in no time. Alas, she and the rest of Dominic Toretto’s family are busy… in space.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on Thursday, Ludacris, who plays Tej, hinted that the ninth film in the Fast and Furious series will be partially set in space. “The reveal happened when Cunningham said she was trying to imagine how the blockbuster series could possibly keep topping itself with plots when she mentioned a few scenarios, which included space,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. The rapper-turned-actor responded, “I will say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I’m not going to give it away.” When pressed for more information, all Ludacris would coyly say is, “I don’t know what you said.” Wink.

Dom, Letty, etc. are basically superheroes at this point, so why not send them to space? It’s something Chris Morgan, who wrote every Fast film from Tokyo Drift to The Fate of the Furious (Daniel Casey took over for F9), has considered in the past. “I get all versions of that question,” he told us. “I get, ‘Are you going to space?’ and ‘Please, God, tell me you’re not going to space because you’ll lose me if you do.’ The only way I’d go to space is if I had something so good.” Or because Vin Diesel doesn’t want Tom Cruise to get there first.

