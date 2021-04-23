Ahead of Avengers: Endgame, theaters across the country hosted Marvel marathons by showing all 22 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I like Marvel movies, but I would rather run an actual marathon than watch 22 movies in 59 hours. That is, in my professional opinion, too many movies. A less butt-numbing idea is to spread the marathon out over multiple weekends, like what Universal is doing with Fast & Furious.

A different Fast & Furious movie will be shown in select theaters every Friday between the end of April and June, when F9 comes out. The “Fast Friday” series begins with The Fast and the Furious on April 30, followed by 2 Fast Furious on May 7, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift on May 14, Fast & Furious on May 21, Fast Five on May 28, Fast & Furious 6 on June 4, Furious 7 on June 11, and The Fate of the Furious on June 18.

Best of all, the screenings are free. Not F9, though. You have to pay for that one (and it will be worth every cent).

You know what the Marvel and Fast & Furious marathons have in common? Vin Diesel. All I’m saying is, it’s not too soon to start planning a XXX retrospective ahead of the 20th anniversary next year… Anyway, to find out more information about “Fast Friday,” including how to get tickets and which theaters are participating, you can head here.