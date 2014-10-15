David Fincher Recruited Julia Louis-Dreyfus To Play Marla, And Other ‘Fight Club’ Facts No One Talks About

To celebrate the 15 year anniversary of Brad Pitt and Edward Norton teaming up, let’s break the first rule of Fight Club. Here are eighteen facts you might not know about the film, starting with…
1. Elaine Benes could have been Marla. There was a rotating lineup of actresses considered for the part of Marla, with everyone from Janeane Garofalo to Ed Norton’s then-girlfriend Courtney Love being looked at for the part. Fincher also approached Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was finishing up the final season of Seinfeld. Despite having already directed The Game and 1997’s creepy hit Se7en, Fincher told TotalFilm that during their meeting he got the impression he was a nobody to her: “She had no idea who I was. I’m sitting there thinking of myself, ‘My God, you are such a fucking loser.’”
2. Tyler’s rubber glove during sex didn’t sit well with studio executives. The movie studio suits are always trying to spoil a good time, and Laura Ziskin, President of Production at Fox 2000 Pictures, took particular issue with Tyler wearing a rubber glove in the scene when he’s having sex with Marla and the Narrator is listening outside the door. Ziskin thought it was incredibly crude and wanted the glove removed. It was only after the scene got a huge laugh at the test screening that she bowed down and allowed the sex glove to stay.
3. Ziskin also fought David Fincher over Marla’s abortion joke. Laura Ziskin was one of Fight Club‘s biggest supporters when the project was being discussed at Fox, but still took issue with certain lines in the script, particularly Marla’s “I wanna have your abortion” joke following a sex scene. Ziskin felt it crossed the line of good taste, but Fincher told her “You approved the script, you approved the cast and the budget. We’ll shoot it, and if it’s too offensive, we’ll let the audience tell us that.”
Even when the line got a big laugh, Ziskin still demanded that it be taken out, Fincher shot a second scene with a new joke, instead having Marla say, “Oh my God, I haven’t been f*cked like that since grade school.” When that line got an even bigger laugh with the audience Ziskin told him to put the abortion joke back in.
4. Meat Loaf’s “b*tch tits” were filled with bird seed. Meat Loaf’s a big guy to begin with, but David Fincher wanted Bob to carry almost an extra hundred pounds of sagging weight. In order to obtain this look, two fat suits — one with nipples and one without — filled with bird seed were made by artist Rob Bottin for Meat Loaf.
5. Fight Club became an idea after Chuck Palahniuk was in a real fight. Palahniuk had the idea for a yuppie that gets into fights during his free time after going on a camping trip. During the trip Palahniuk asked campers at a nearby campsite to turn their radio down. A brawl broke out and Palahniuk was roughed up quite a bit. Despite his face looking like it was used as a punching bag over the weekend, none of his coworkers acknowledged his appearance on Monday morning.
6. Watching hooligans spray a priest with a hose was hilarious. If you pay attention to the scene where a fight club member sprays down the priest with a hose, you’ll notice that the camera shakes a little. This is supposedly because the cameraman couldn’t keep himself from laughing during the scene.
7. Ed Norton and Brad Pitt really were drunk during the golf ball scene. Pitt and Norton didn’t have to pretend to be drunk in the scene when Tyler and the Narrator are intoxicated and hitting golf balls. The two actors had previously gotten drunk and were lobbing golf balls at one of the film’s catering trucks.
8. Marla’s smoking gave Helena Bonham Carter bronchitis. Fincher was obsessed with making sure Marla was constantly smoking and getting the right shot, which resulted in the actress getting a bout of bronchitis. At the end of the shoot, Helena Bonham Carter gave the director an x-ray of her lungs as a parting gift. Fincher was also able to convince Edward Norton to smoke during the shoot, after the actor had previously refused while filming Rounders.
9. Rosie O’Donnell decided to ruin the movie for everyone. Rosie O’Donnell had been to a screening of the movie a week before its release date and disliked it so much that she decided to spoil the movie’s ending by blabbing about it on her talk show. O’Donnell told her audience that she hadn’t been able to sleep for a week after watching it, revealed the movie’s twist at the end, and recommended that her audience avoid seeing the film.
“Palahniuk had the idea for a yuppie that gets into fights during his free time after going on a camping trip with his wife.”
Palahniuk is gay, FYI.
Oh god, do you think his wife knows?
His sexuality is complicated. And truly none of your business anyway.
@Bill_Brasky You’re right, it’s not my business. I don’t care about his sexuality one bit. Just offering a fact check. It is my understanding that he has never been married to a woman, although that has been wrongly reported before.
Brasky sounds like he blew Pahluniuk once upon a time and is still waiting for a call after punching a hole in the side of a cow just to see if Chuck was walking up the road.
I can’t even imagine JLD taking that role. I guess I’ve never seen her in anything other than Seinfeld and Veep though, so I have no idea what she could have brought to the role.
It’s hard to picture anyone but HBC, but I almost can picture JLD.
The same visual effects master who made the RoboCop suit made Bob’s bitch tits. Radical.
Also, right before they smash the grill of the Beetle, they exchange a look like, “Oh HELL yea.” Because it’s a Beetle. I remember catching that look in the theater and laughing uproariously. Fuck those cars.
The alarm doesn’t go off until The Narrator hits the car, not when Tyler hits it first.
I always loved that.
“she bowed down and allowed the sex glove to stay.”
Multiple meanings here.
The…guy with the rubber glove was surprisingly gentle”.
I can’t believe after all these years, I’ve never noticed – or even heard of – the Starbucks thing. Thanks!
I had heard most of these, but the DiCaprio breath was a pleasant surprise
Winona Ryder was supposed to be Marla too at one point.
Why do you think she was in Black Swan?
I’m not really a fan of HBC but I just can’t see anybody but her as Marla. I guess that must be a credit to her in this role. Additionally, thanks for giving me additional justification in my disdain for Rosie O’Donnel. I am having trouble remembering, why is she a famous person?
More proof that Rosie is a disgusting person. She desperately wants everyone to share her views and self loathing.
Tyler Durden also appears on the hotel TV in the in-hotel commercial dressed as a chef before he’s introduced.
Fine. I will watch it one more time. Definitely had not noticed that before.
How could they borrow the Matrix’s bullet time when they came out the same year?
A year is 365 days. 365 1/4 on a leap year. They found the time.
I always new Rosie O’Donnell was a bitch,but goddamn! She is the queen bitch!!
If anyone has the clip of her ruining it, please link it. Very hard to find apparently.
A few little maybe not so fascinating things just to bump this list up to an even 20;
When Lou first punches Pitt in his beating scene, Norton flinches his stomach.
The name “Travis” in one of the support groups Norton uses was a reference to Taxi Driver.
so JLD is a bitch because she wasn’t enamored with Fincher? hmmm.
JLD and fincher are both pretty darn good in my book.
I think Fincher was referring to himself as “you” as in “David Fincher is such a loser because Julia Louis-Dreyfus doesn’t even know who he is” as opposed to “JLD is a such a loser because she doesn’t even know who David Fincher is.”*
*Disclaimer: I’m almost positive that makes sense, but I’m pretty deep into the bourbon right now.
Between this and pulp fiction it looks like JLD was almost the most recognizable actress to come out of the 90s
nice post on hollywood Movies.