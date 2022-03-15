A fire has broken out in the enchanted Snow White forest, though luckily no humans or enchanted animals were harmed. The fire happened at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., where the set was being constructed. Variety reports that a prop tree caught fire, which led to the blaze on set, though filming had not yet begun on the film.

Sources told The Sun that the studio was in the midst of creating a forest when the blaze started. “A set made up of a lot of wood, and trees etc was currently being built in the Richard Attenborough stage,” the unnamed source confirmed. “Rumor is a piece of set has caught alight and spread across the rest of the set. Some crew in the studio were shaken but evacuated without injury.”

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time a set at Pinewood studios caught fire, with the most recent being during the filming of Casino Royale in 2006. Disney inked a deal with the studio back in 2020 to film more of their movies at the studios.

Snow White will star West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler as the titular Disney princess, alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the evil queen who is looking to relive her youth. While Zegler wasn’t reportedly on set, she was in London over the weekend at the BAFTAs, where she met her idol, Lady Gaga.