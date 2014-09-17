Forget A Third Movie, Dan Aykroyd Is Now Talking A Full Marvel-Style ‘Ghostbusters’ Universe

“A Ghostbusters universe would make me how much more money?”
Ghostbusters 3 has been a slow motion car wreck that seemingly never ends. Nobody really wants it to happen, including Bill Murray and other key cast members, but dammit, Dan Aykroyd has seemingly devoted his life to making it a reality. And hey, it seems like it maybe, possibly, might actually happen, so you know what? Fine. If there has to be a Ghostbusters 3, I can accept it.
Wait, what? Now Dan Aykroyd wants a full Marvel-style Ghostbusters universe? I…I’m just going to rest my head on my desk for a bit.
When asked about Ghostbusters during a recent appearance in London, Aykroyd had this to say about the franchise…
“It’s beyond just another sequel, a prequel, another TV show. I’m thinking what does the whole brand mean to Sony? What does Pixar and Star Wars mean to Disney? What does Marvel mean to Fox?
Not just another movie or another TV show, but what’s the totality of it? The whole mythology from the beginning of their lives, the end of their lives. Ghostbusters at nine years old, Ghostbusters in high school.
The whole vehicle of Ghostbusters has to be rebuilt. That’s the ambitious thinking that’s going on now. Taking on the model of Marvel where we take all of the elements that are in this movie and we put them out there as different ideas.”
Siiiiiigh. Hey, remember when Slimer ate the hot dogs in the first Ghostbusters? And when Venkman said somebody had no dick? Yup, that was a pretty good movie. But I’m sure it would have been more memorable/funny if we knew what Winston was doing at nine-years-old.
He lost me at “What does Marvel mean to Fox”
So basically the Ghostbusters cartoon?
If so, IN!
Oh my god, I wish it was a new cartoon.
Danny needs to watch the Star Wars prequels then get back to us.
“There’s a movie I’m doing coming down the pipe that has a great part in it for you – it’s about Abraham Lincoln and John Wilkes Booth when they were both kids”
My favorite line from Tropic Thunder, painfully relevant.
Also, if they have to do more Ghostbusters, scrap the third movie, and do it as a live-action tv show so we can watch small missions and learn to love the new characters.
That is a better idea than most of what Aykroyd’s said.
I love Ghostbusters as much as anyone but would someone please medicate him?
Clearly the work Aykroyd has put in on Ghostbusters 3 for the last 21+ years has been time so well spent that it is time to think bigger.
This is so dumb.
Dan Aykroyd talks too much. One-a these days, he’s gonna wake up at the bottom of the East River in concrete galoshes.
I’ve been supportive of a third more often than most and thought it could work even without Murray (though I’d obviously love to have him as part of it) but once Reitman and Ramis were out of the picture (RIP Egon) I am not so sure I want to move forward. I’m a huge Ghostbusters nerd and not sure if all this talk is just going to give me blue balls or will actually lead to something worthwhile.
Marvel’s Agents of S.L.I.M.E.R.