Forget A Third Movie, Dan Aykroyd Is Now Talking A Full Marvel-Style ‘Ghostbusters’ Universe

“A Ghostbusters universe would make me how much more money?”

Ghostbusters 3 has been a slow motion car wreck that seemingly never ends. Nobody really wants it to happen, including Bill Murray and other key cast members, but dammit, Dan Aykroyd has seemingly devoted his life to making it a reality. And hey, it seems like it maybe, possibly, might actually happen, so you know what? Fine. If there has to be a Ghostbusters 3, I can accept it.

Wait, what? Now Dan Aykroyd wants a full Marvel-style Ghostbusters universe? I…I’m just going to rest my head on my desk for a bit.

When asked about Ghostbusters during a recent appearance in London, Aykroyd had this to say about the franchise…

“It’s beyond just another sequel, a prequel, another TV show. I’m thinking what does the whole brand mean to Sony? What does Pixar and Star Wars mean to Disney? What does Marvel mean to Fox? Not just another movie or another TV show, but what’s the totality of it? The whole mythology from the beginning of their lives, the end of their lives. Ghostbusters at nine years old, Ghostbusters in high school. The whole vehicle of Ghostbusters has to be rebuilt. That’s the ambitious thinking that’s going on now. Taking on the model of Marvel where we take all of the elements that are in this movie and we put them out there as different ideas.”

Siiiiiigh. Hey, remember when Slimer ate the hot dogs in the first Ghostbusters? And when Venkman said somebody had no dick? Yup, that was a pretty good movie. But I’m sure it would have been more memorable/funny if we knew what Winston was doing at nine-years-old.

via The Hollywood Reporter