Warning: Spoilers for Fresh will be found below.

You can tell Mimi Cave isn’t squeamish when it comes to cannibalism.

The director’s been fielding questions about body parts and meal preparation for months in advance of the release of her feature directorial debut, Fresh. So many questions in fact, that we spend a good chunk of time discussing how to achieve the right “sheen” on a slab of prosthetic meat with only one of us getting queasy. (Spoiler: It’s not Mimi.)

The film, which stars Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones, carves out a new niche in the body-horror genre, examining the world of modern dating from a gory, over-the-top, yet oddly realistic angle. Jones’ Noa is fed up with swiping until she meets Steve (Stan) at a local grocery market. What follows is a quirky, feel-good rom-com that lasts just long enough for Cave to painfully pull the rug out from under audiences by way of an opening credits scene that’s unnerving, bloody, and brilliant.

We chatted with the director about the film’s many metaphors, Zoom food auditions, and why she really wanted to gaslight audiences with ’80s pop ballads and a dancing Sebastian Stan.

Was there something specific about the script that convinced you that it had to be you to make this film?

The script really scared the hell out of me. The story, but also just the thought of directing it. It was scary because I knew it would be a challenge to get the right tone. But I think that ultimately there was something there that I couldn’t stop thinking about.

Well, comparing modern dating to a literal meat market feels pretty on point.

Honestly, the metaphors we used are so over the top and exaggerated that you can’t ignore them. And it can be read in so many different ways depending on who’s watching it. For one person it might be, “Oh, I understand this in the sense of when I’m in a toxic dating relationship. Once that relationship is over, I feel like I’ve lost some parts of myself.” I think that was the biggest thing that I connected to. For other people, it’s about the exploitation of women’s bodies — just the fact that we are expected to be all these extraordinary things that are completely unrealistic, especially now with social media. That we feel we’re disappointing people, or we’re not enough.

There’s a definite tonal shift when the credits drop about 30 mins into the movie. Why did you want to slow-burn build to that?

I wanted to create a delineation between the first act and then the rest of the film. It was already built into the script that there was going to be this big shift, and I wasn’t exactly sure at what moment I wanted to do it. The titles were not written into the script so I could have some creative leeway in terms of where I wanted to place it, but I felt like you needed that first act to buy into the characters, invest in them emotionally, and actually feel like you were connecting to them – that they were accessible, and you were rooting for them. My hope was that that was enough time to where you’re enjoying their journey. And I think that makes the big twist — and when the titles come in — just that much more jarring. That feeling you have when that happens, that’s the way I felt when I read the script. I just wanted to make sure that translated.

It does. There’s a real gut-punch moment when Steve shows his true colors.

I think that was the trickiest thing to do. When you’re working with an actor like Sebastian, who does already have some other characters under their belt that audiences know, you’re aware that they’re going in with a preconceived notion of him and projecting those characters onto him. So it was really important that he was trustworthy off the bat, self-deprecating, seemed a little humble even though he’s handsome and successful. I knew the only way to have people buy into that was the connection between Steve and Noa, the fact that it felt genuine, and it felt real, and maybe it was. So that’s the fun game we play throughout the movie of, “Wait, is there still a connection?” And truly, I think that doesn’t go away even when all the crazy stuff happens.