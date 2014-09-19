Friday Conversation: What TV Show Or Movie Did You End Up Liking Way More Than You Expected To?

This week’s Friday Conversation topic piggybacks on something I discussed earlier today: my love of FX’s freshman comedy You’re the Worst. (A cheap and gratuitous link back to something I just wrote? OKAY.) I really did not expect to enjoy it as much as I did, partially because of its weird marketing campaign, and partially, probably, due to the largely unknown cast. Cut to about three months later and it ended up being my favorite show of the summer, and one of the best new comedies in years. Who knew?
Which brings us to the topic: What television show and/or movie did you end up enjoying way more than you expected to?
Other examples for me would include Orange Is the New Black, which came to Netflix with about 1/10000000000th of the fanfare House of Cards came in with and ended up being at least as good (if not better), and The LEGO Movie. Especially The LEGO Movie. By the time I watched it I had already read enough reviews to know it had something going for it, but still. What should have been another lowbrow cynical toy company cash grab masquerading as cinema — sup, Battleship? — ended up being an incredibly fun, sweet film, and maybe even one of the better action movies of 2014. It had no right to be that good. There should be an investigation.
Yours below. Spaceship.
Scott Pilgrim vs The World
Didn’t have high expectations but it ended up being one of my five or ten favorite movies.
Wow, this is exactly what I was gonna write. The marketing for that movie was terrible.
Yes, 100%.
Every time I catch it on TV I have to watch the whole thing. Criminally underrated.
I especially never would’ve thought that it would be in the same league as Edgar Wright’s other films.
Unfortunately I’d read the books and I’m sorry, but the books are better. By a hair. However I would watch a solo Todd the vegan movie in the style of Les Miserables (the book, not the overproduced musical) where he’s on the run from a Thomas Jane who is always teetering thiiiiiis close to a Punisher flashback.
When I saw this movie at the theater I not only felt like an asshole for not watching it during opening weekend I turned around and bought a ticket for the next showing even though I wouldn’t be there to watch it.
American Dad.
Hated season one, thought two and three were OK, loved it ever since.
+100
I didn’t start watching that show again until reading Uproxx fan mail about it for over a year. It was terrible in the first season and I was blown away to discover, half a decade later, that it became awesome.
Happy Endings, definitely. I thought it was going to be a standard Friends rip-off, and why would I watch a Friends rip-off when I hate Friends? But goddamn, Happy Endings was the best and I miss it.
Also, Sleepy Hollow. That show should’ve been a train wreck, but it’s sooooo much fun. I’m pretty much counting down the days until season 2 starts.
I’m with you on both counts. That & Haven. I got super hooked on that show & now it’s BACK!
ABC even advertised it as a Friends rip-off, so that may be why you expected that.
Happy Endings was the best. I too figured Sleepy Hollow was going to be incredibly stupid but it’s awesome.
Sometimes at night I just lay awake and wonder what the Happy Endings crew would be up to. I usually just arrive at the conclusion that Alex would probably be eating ribs.
Yup, both are exactly what I scrolled down to say!
Happy Endings for sure. I admit I rolled my eyes when I first saw commercials for the show. I was wrong.
21 Jump Street. Still haven’t seen the sequel yet
This.
Absolutely, I watched it on a lark and now I watch it whenever it’s on now, especially if it’s before the scene where they take drugs.
@virnomine that scene is by FAR the best in the movie lmao
Sleepy Hollow, Wreck it Ralph
Yes, Sleepy Hollow
Yeah – I’m down with Sleepy Hollow too.
Strike Back, watched the first 6 episode season, wasn’t impressed, but my buddy convinced me to watch the second season where basically everything got rebooted, absolutely love it.
You’re my hero. I adore this show & the actors involved.
The Edge of Tomorrow.
Same here:
-Tom Cruise’s character was sympathetic with a development arc going from blow-dried coward to fatalistic super-soldier
-Emily Blunt was believable as a kick-ass warrior
-Bill Paxton stole every scene he was in
-The invading aliens were threatening with weird time control powers
-Lot’s of well staged action as well as violent, black humor
You said it. Soooooo good!
“as well as violent, black humor” I think that was the most surprising aspect. Some of it was laugh out loud eligible. I lost it when he tried to roll under the truck and got ran over.
Good one. I went in wondering how it did so poorly, sort of expecting it to not be as good as some people said it was.
And boy, did I enjoy it. Great flick.
I had already decided that Bob’s burgers was gonna be canceled after five episodes before it even started. It is now probably in my top five favorite shows, and definitely my favorite animated comedy.
+1 I thought the animation looked terrible and didn’t give it a chance until a few months back.
Yeah, the animation was the reason I wasn’t looking forward to it.
4th vote for Sleepy Hollow. It should be a mess (18th century characters in the 21st), but it isn’t.
5th vote for Sleepy Hollow.
Peep Show. i literally picked it cuz i decided to choose a random show to watch. Peep show is now one of my absolute favorite shows and everyone should check it out.
Peep Show is awesome. The camera POV is the best part
Pushing Daisies was a musical?
Archer. I really disliked Frisky Dingo so I was hesitant to watch but it’s been one of my favorite shows ever.
Ditto. Frisky Dingo was just too random, typical Cartoon Network stoner crap, but it’s interesting to see how much the bones of Archer was in it. And Archer is easily one of the best written shows on television these days with one of the best voice casts of any cartoon in history that doesn’t include Batman.
Bojack Horseman – it looks like something Seth McFarlane drew on the back of a napkin after a night of cocaine binging. Turned out to be really good.
Arrow – It wasn’t like Smallville at all. And that’s a good thing.
This. I was the stereotypical comics fanboy smirking at another CW superhero show. First few episodes I watched to laugh at. Next thing I know it’s one of my favorite things on TV and I’m watching it once to get in on Seitz’s liveblog and then again in case I missed anything while making jokey comments.
90% identical to Smallville? I disagree with this assertion. Smallville has garbage. Arrow is not.
Maybe 60% if you squint, and are recovering from a traumatic head wound. It’s not just that Arrow is darker, it’s all around more mature. Saying it’s the same is cynical.
I saw the pilot for the new, The Flash. Surprisingly and as someone who doesn’t like Arrow, it has potential.
Fargo. I wasn’t a fan of the movie so I had low expectations for the TV show. I think it was the best season of television this year.
yes!
……..you weren’t a fan of Fargo?
that’s not an opinion that is possible to have.
The League. I didn’t know anything about it except it had that annoying actor from those awful VH1 clip shows, but it’s gotta be one of my favorites now.
Give Kroll Show a chance. It’s the funniest thing I’ve seen in years.
The league is the best, but Kroll Show is god-awful…
The League is awesome, Kroll Show is stupid
I’m just here to pile on at this point. But yes, the Kroll Show blows.
The first three episodes of the Kroll Show were funny. When he tried to make that overblown “point” about everyone on a reality show getting their own spinoff the show took a nose dive.
This may not be a trendy answer on this thread, but I’m really glad I gave Dr. Who a 2nd chance. I am having a lot of fun working through it on Netflix.
I only watched it because my dad was a fan of the old-school show, and even he didn’t have high expectations anyways. Pleasant surprise.
That’s a weird answer, because as a Doctor Who fan, you should know to never shorten it to Dr.
Bojack horseman was surprisingly poignant and touching…
BEST. SHOW. EVER.
I knew I’d like it, but I didn’t expect to love it with all my heart. It walks the line between cutesy/sweet and dark/snarky so perfectly.
The Tudors. It was 2am and streaming on Netflix so I gave it a shot, and the way Jonathan Rhys Meyers chewed scenery hooked me. Then Natalie Dormer showed up, and it’s the best show ever.
I have rewatched this one so many times, it’s not even funny.
Spartacus. It seemed like it was going to be a shitty knockoff of 300 but turned into a pretty damn good show.
Also Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which I thought I would hate because I wasn’t a huge fan of Andy Samberg’s SNL tenure, and has since become one of my favorite shows.
I was scrolling down to see if anyone would say Spartacus, I felt exactly the same way. I tuned in for the boobs and blood, and the story and acting turned out to be fantastic.
Spartacus is a good one. Totally didn’t expect to dig that show as much as I did.
B99 I knew I’d love, though, because I’m a sucker for Andy Samberg.
I agree w Spartacus, but only for seasons 1&2. Andy Whitfield was really amazing, the Spartacus v Gannicus fight would’ve been so much heavier if Whitfield were alive to reprise the role. I also hated that they recast Naevia. After 1&2, the show’s quality was about where I expected it to be when it first began
The two movies that blew me away this year were Snowpiercer and The Great Budapest Hotel. Both were really striking.
In terms of TV shows, The Americans, House of Lies and Hell on Wheels really snuck up on me.
Grand
It’s always really hard for me to recommend Snowpiercer to other people on account of its plot sounding so stupid. But I can’t recommend it enough. It’s intense as fuck and so ridiculously unpredictable.
Hate to say this, but one of the most surprising movies I’ve seen is Warrior. I only watched it because of Tom Hardy, but dammit if some MMA movie didn’t have me bawling by the end of the movie.
Another Netflix special is Tucker and Dale Vs Evil. Didn’t know a thing about it, but thought a movie with that cheesy of a title was worth a watch.
TV, I’d have to say You’re the Worst is up there, of course Sleepy Hollow and honestly Masters of Sex is way better than it should be.
Warrior is an excellent man-drama set in the pro MMA world; I cried during the end as well. It won/got nominated for a bunch of awards and got good reviews, but never got a widespread release.
Tucker and Dale Vs Evil is great for making those 2 backwoods-hillbilly-crackers the good guys; they are lovable, good-natured buddies beset by hilariously psychotic college kids.
Wow, I forgot about Warrior, and I totally agree! I can’t wrap my head around it tho cuz I saw it in theaters w 3 friends, and while I fuckin loved it, all 3 of those guys hated it n stand by till this day that it was horrible n cheesy.. Any cheese factor is negated by Tommy friggin Riordan
It’s my favorite primetime, big network show! There was so much negative buzz when it was 1st announced, which began to lessen when Mads Mikkelsen was cast as Lecter.
I’ll admit it: I have a helluva soft spot for John Carter. The plot is a disaster, but the action scenes are kinetic, understandable and actually fun.
The original Pirates of the Caribbean turned out much better than I ever expected. The subsequent sequels met those expectations perfectly….
I only started watching Hannibal because of Mads, but the entire show is fantastic. Who knew Mr. Claire Danes could act!
I like John Carter as well. I think its low box office performance was partly due to the source material being so old and already having been partly copied and adapted into films so many times previously. Plus the marketing was terrible.
The marketing was balls. We might have had a shot at a sequel if Disney had a brain bigger than a cashew.
I agree here as well, thought it was gonna be another shitty reboot. Wonderfully acted, great twists and slyly done homages to the books and movies.
The MTV Teen Wolf reboot. Not even joking.
Jimmy Fallon has won me over. He’s not controversial at all, late night talk shows are a tired format, but dammit he makes it fun.
Chef was really good too. Gotta thank my wife for both of these.
I loved Chef. Totally surprised. I expect a Favreau hanging out with his friends in a kitchen snorefest but it was really well done.
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. I wasn’t expecting much & he can get a bit preachy at times, but I love his way of making complicated issues scary & hilarious at the same time. & I love the theme song too.
Yes, I wasn’t going to watch it figuring it’ll be like the Daily Show just with no commerials and cursing. But I hooked on it now.
Hannibal and Fargo. I expected both to be just a cheap way to gain viewers by naming the show after successful movies but they are both excellent
SCANDAL.
Not only has it been an amazing “in” with EVERY chick I meet, but it turned out to be bad ass fun entertainment!
Fuckin Scandal… who knew?
If you watch scandal, you can get a date…
agreed, it got to the point where I was watching Bojack Horseman with the Simpsons marathon in the background and not vice versa…
I remember thinking Lost looked incredibly stupid when the ads first started. Then friends started telling me to get on board, one by one, until I finally caved.
Three weeks later, I’d binged all but the last episode of Season 3, which I watched live with a Dharma-labeled beer in hand at a friend’s house.
Even with a disappointing final season(s) (depending who you ask), it’s still to date the most fun I ever had watching a TV show with all the theorizing, group watch parties, hundreds of reaction emails on Mondays, and getting others hooked, etc. Even though better shows have come along since, still have fond memories of watching Lost.
Yes, Lost looked like it was going to be terrible.
Hannibal. I was never into the movies, but I think Hannibal has the potential to be Top 5 all time. It’s that good.
Game of Thrones. I watched the first episode when it was on free preview and didn’t understand the big deal. When we finally got HBO watched it again and was hooked.
The new Star Trek comes to mind, when I heard they were rebooting it with JJ Abrams and saw the young cast I figured it would just be insufferable. It turned out to be not only entertaining but fairly original and thought-provoking. Can’t say Into Darkness was nearly as good but at least they are both better than the last couple of TNG movies.
Agreed. I was pleasantly surprised by how much I liked the new cast.
Guardians of the Galaxy. I’m somewhat familiar with comics but had no real knowledge of GotG prior to the movie, and when I first saw the trailer it had a Green Lantern “look at all this CGI!” vibe to it that I couldn’t shake. I liked Chris Pratt but couldn’t really see him as a leading man, and the idea of a character being played by a pro wrestler (other than The Rock that hasn’t really worked out very well) and another being a CGI tree voiced by Vin Diesel didn’t exactly move the meter for me at the time. I’m very glad to say I was so, so very wrong about those every single one of those assumptions.
Hannibal. Since Bates Motel came out a month before and it was on NBC, I just thought they were doing it as a cheap stunt to boost ratings, like they did with the Rosemary’s Baby remake.
Oh, for movies, The Perfect Host, I think it’s still on Netflix. David Hyde Pierce is brilliant & there are a ton of twists & turns. Even knowing the ending, I can rewatch it just for the pure entertainment.
“The Social Network.” Something about the fact that the ads made it seem like there were taking a movie about Facebook sooooo seriously seemed really dumb to me. And I equally despise Trent Reznor’s music and Sorkin’s writing, but I’ll be damned if I didn’t enjoy the hell out of that movie.
I didn’t like it at all. Mostly because there was no protagonist I could cheer for. Douchebag Zuckerberg? Douchebag Andrew Garfield guy? Douchebag twins? Yuck….
Iron Man and Guardians of the Galaxy both pretty much blew my mind. I had low expectations. I also really loved Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and a television show that I fell in love with was Bunheads and I am still not sure why I enjoyed that show so much.
Excellent pick with Kiss Kiss, that movie is amazingly brilliant. Reminds me of the Marx Bros type movies back in the day and Happy Endings. Things you have to watch 4-5 times to get all the jokes and references. Val Kilmer’s lines were just perfect. I always think of him when someone says look something up in the dictionary.
The Dark Knight Rises is the opposite of this effect. The Dark Knight was transcendent, and granted a lot of that had to do with Heath Ledger’s performance but with TDKR you had Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan back together, plus Tom Hardy who seemed to be the perfect choice for the next big villain. TDKR wasn’t a BAD movie per se, but it fell miles short of the expectations set up by the first two movies.
Agreed. TDKR felt like it did a 180 from the first two films
ParaNorman. Went into it thinking “Eh I’ll humor the wife,” and couldn’t believe how great it was. Sweet story about bullying and forgiveness, and the animation is unbelievable. Just a really well done film from top to bottom.
That movie had some amazingly adult humor that flew way under the radar. I loved it.
Pitch Perfect. There is no reason I should like that movie as much as I do. But yet anytime I see it on, I end up watching it.
Veronica Mars was a TV show I never watched because I was working midnight shifts when it started airing so I missed a lot of TV shows. One morning when I got off work I stopped by Wal Mart and saw the dvd of season one on sale.(this was right when season 2 was starting). Being the impulse buyer I am I figured wtf 20 bucks, its worth at least checking out. I binged watched that whole season in one weekend and was hooked from then on. I even started taking my days off on Tuesday and wednesdays so I could watch it and Lost.
Agreed w Pitch Perfect. And in the spirit of chick flicks I have no business loving, same goes for Stick It (sue me, Missy Peregrym+Jeff Bridges+gymnastics = sold)
Agreed. The only excuse I have is damn near every girl in it is ungodly hot, but that only holds up for so long.
The Goldbergs…was expecting That 80’s Show Part Two but it is funny and terrific.
I am so glad I hung on for “Fringe.” Halfway through the first season I was all set to bail on it — it seemed to be such an “X-Files” rip-off, the “monsters-of-the-week” didn’t interest me, and frankly, I was less than impressed with Anna Torv. “Okay,” I said, I’ll give it the rest of the season.” Holy Crow. It became one of my favorite series ever, and Torv turned out to be pretty magnificent. (And where – apart from videogame voiceovers – is SHE???)
“Halt and Catch Fire.”
BWAHAHAHAHAHA….no, no. Just seeing if anyone’s paying attention.
Serious answer — New Girl. Zooey’s schtick was well-known by the time it debuted, and it looked as contrived as every other inter-gender friendship comedy over the last 20 years. But Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson ended up much funnier than I expected, and Winston the Weirdo has been a fantastic left turn.
Rush on USA. no love given on this site, but i really enjoyed the “awfulness” of the lead and his take on life.
The Late Late Show with CRAIG FERGUSON!
Seriously, I think at some point I just accidentally left it on CBS after Letterman was over and was totally blown away. Craigy Ferg is (soon to be was) the best late night host for my tastes on TV. His “interviews” are just the absolute best.
Also WHO’S THAT AT THE DOOR??????????????!!!!!!!!!!!!
Keeping it classy, all the way to Christmas. I am going to drink myself into a Youtube marathon when that show ends.
Terriers