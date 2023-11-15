Back in spring 2022, Jonathan Groff didn’t yet know that Frozen 3 was in the works from Disney. He stated that a threequel was possible, sure, to about the same degree as a third Mindhunter season on Netflix. Well, only one of those projects has been greenlit, and it’s not the one about serial killers. Or is it? We don’t know yet if Frozen 3 will switch things up and do lots of murder, but that seems highly doubtful because “Let It Go” would not roll that way. Nor would parents be thrilled to see blood all over that snow. However, a third movie — with the same tone and subject matter as the first two — is definitely on the way. What do we know? Not too much so far, but there are some tidbits that have spilled forth.

Plot The writers and actors strikes likely put this production at least slightly behind in the planning stages, but Jennifer Lee, who directed the first two movies, had some information to offer at this year’s BFI London Film Festival. Lee is now Disney Animation’s chief creative officer, so she isn’t going to be in the director’s seat, but according to Variety, plans are going full steam ahead. Here’s what Lee declared in early October: “Every morning last week they carved out space for me to work with the creative team on it, and I am blown away and I am so excited,” Lee said during a Spotlight conversation with Tricia Tuttle, head of directing fiction at the National Film and Television School. “I don’t know what I’m doing on it yet — I’m not doing nothing — except doing what I do now, which is we work on every project as as team and I’m in there with creative. But with ‘Frozen,’ just a little bit more.” That sounds promising enough, and surely, we’ll soon start to see some hints from stars on the movie, too. Cast Confirmed cast members so far include the main characters of the first two films. So, there will be Irina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf with more news to come.