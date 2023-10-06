Maybe you thought you saw the last of the Frozen girls. But that would be silly of you, since we all know that Disney tends to milk some of these franchises until there is absolutely nothing left to cover, and then they start working on another spinoff anyway. So you know we will be seeing Elsa and Anna until they are well into their sixties ,right? It should be no surprise to you that Frozen 3 is on its way, but the team behind it wants you to know that it will be even better than the other two, which brought “Let It Go” into the world and has aggressively not let go ever since.

Co-director Jennifer Lee says that she has begun working on the production and it will live up to the hype (that doesn’t really exist yet… or maybe does as of…now).

“Every morning last week they carved out space for me to work with the creative team on it, and I am blown away and I am so excited,” Lee said while speaking at the National Film and Television School. Maybe she was trying to hint at the fact that Frozen 3 will integrate new elemental powers like wind to blow people away?! But probably not. It will just be a little snowman dancing…again.

Lee directed the first two films and penned the screenplays. While she hasn’t yet said what her role will be with the film, she says she will be working hard with various departments. “I don’t know what I’m doing on it yet — I’m not doing nothing — except doing what I do now, which is we work on every project as a team and I’m in there with creative. But with Frozen, just a little bit more.”

So will there be a Frozen Four: Olaf’s Revenge Against Climate Change in the future? Possibly! Lee said, “Our philosophy is this, and it won’t change: If there is more story to tell, the filmmakers have to drive it. And I’ll say with Frozen, Marc Smith, who was our director of story on Frozen 2, came with an incredible idea for more Frozen, and it’s worth it.” This means that we will probably make it all the way to at least Frozen Six before they start messing around with time travel and all that fun stuff. Or go to space!

(Via People)