The Fast and Furious [extremely Vin Diesel voice] family is ever growing. Nathalie Emmanuel, Ronda Rousey, Tony Jaa, Kurt Russell, and Iggy Azalea made their “Fast Saga” debuts in Furious 7, followed by Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron in The Fate of the Furious and John Cena and Cardi B in F9. A tenth movie in the multi-billion-dollar-grossing franchise has already been announced, and when Dominic Toretto & Co. finally go to space, Vin Diesel would really like an Oscar winner to join them.

During Super Bowl weekend in Miami, MTV International asked the F9 cast to pick which celebrity they most want to see in future movies. Diesel’s answer: Dame Judi Dench. “I think she’d be awesome,” he said, in a comically terrible British accent. Dench appeared in The Chronicles of Riddick after Diesel “sent me a bouquet of flowers that were so big they couldn’t fit up the stairs to my dressing room,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2004. But if she declines his Furious 10 offer, I hope they open up a gastropub together. I, for one, would grab a pint at Diesel & Dench (Vin always has to go first).

As for the rest of the cast, Ludacris wants to see Denzel Washington drive a rocket-powered Zamboni off a dinosaur’s back (Furious 12 is going to be WILD), while Michelle Rodriguez hopes for Matt Damon. “But I wonder if he would do something so… ’cause a lot of the stuff we do is so silly, and he’s a serious cat, I wonder if he’d be into it,” she said. “I really like him.” C’mon, Matt. You can borrow one of the cars from Ford v Ferrari.

