netflix

There are too many highs/lows to count in the dueling Fyre Festival docs that dropped on Netflix and Hulu last month, but everyone can agree on the peak bit: When veteran producer Andy King confesses he very nearly went through with an order from festival honcho/currently furloughed prisoner Billy McFarland to “suck d*ck” to get some bottled water. (Spoiler: He didn’t do it.) The veteran behind-the-scenes guy has since been promoted to meme godhood. Now he might also be getting his own reality show.

This comes from an interview profile in Vanity Fair (caught by The A.V. Club). King has tried to use his newfound internet fame for good, pointing people towards a GoFundMe campaign to get Bahamian workers who were stiffed when the festival collapsed paid, or to push music festivals to create a zero-waste policy. He says he’s also been approached to come up with shows.

“I had three TV show offers this week, from notable networks,” King said, before providing a few clues about his vision for a series. “You’re too young to remember this, but in the old world of TV it was The Carol Burnett Show and these fun, light-hearted shows that weren’t all crime-related,” King explained, hopeful that networks are opening back up to this kind of upbeat fare. “You see the attractiveness of HGTV today. People love Flip or Flop or Fixer Upper. Let’s just say it’s going to be a show about hosting crazy events—what it takes to make them happen. There will be cliff-hangers, and you’ll get to follow me around and see how I pull them off.”

Of course, we already know how far King is willing to go to pull them off.