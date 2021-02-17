While the GameStop stock surge essentially ended when prices plummeted a week after Reddit traders captured the nation’s attention by blowing up hedge funds shorting the video game retailer, the rush to turn the financial world saga into a film has only just started. Within days of the seemingly “David vs. Golitah” story blowing up on social media, two separate films were announced by MGM and Netflix, and it didn’t take long for the list to balloon from there as half of Hollywood — yes, including Billions co-creator Andrew Ross Sorkin — threw their hat into the ring. At the time of this writing, there are now nine (NINE) GameStop projects in the works, including everything from full-on feature films to limited series to documentaries. Here’s the list so far via Vulture:

The Antisocial Network, based on an upcoming book by Ben Mezrich.

The aforementioned film from Andrew Ross Sorkin for HBO.

A Brett Ratner-produced film based on r/WallStreetBets creator Jaime Rogozinski’s memoir Wallstreetbets: How Boomers Made the World’s Biggest Casino for Millennials.

A documentary from Console Wars director Jonah Tulis for CBS All Access.

A documentary from XTR.

The Wall Street Journal documentary This Is Not Financial Advice.

A Netflix Original movie starring Noah Centineo and written by Mark Boal.

A docuseries from producers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus.

The limited series, To The Moon, by Pinky Promise production company.

While these projects are reportedly racing to production, they might want to hold off a bit. Even though the GameStop surge is over, the story is still evolving, as The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday that Reddit user DeepF*ckingValue has been targeted by a class-action lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors to join into the GameStop run by pretending he was an amateur trader when he was actually a securities broker for Massachusetts Mutual. If there are more plot twists like that coming down the road, the smart bet would be to wait and see how this whole thing shakes out before gunning out an entire movie for Netflix.

