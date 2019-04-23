Will Smith Tries To Kill Will Smith In Ang Lee’s ‘Gemini Man’ Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I’ll say this about Ang Lee: his career is unpredictable. Since winning an Oscar for Brokeback Mountain, the Hulk director has made five movies: erotic period drama Lust, Caution; the Summer of Love-set Taking Woodstock; Life of Pi, about a man, a tiger, and a boat; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, which involves a walk… at halftime; and now, an action-thriller starring Will Smith.

Gemini Man is about an aging assassin who must evade being killed by his younger self, who knows his every move. It’s a fun (if Looper-ish) premise that Smith, ever the pro, will sell the heck out of it. Does he get into a gun-fight while riding a motorcycle on a wall? You’ll have to watch the trailer above to find out (he does). Gemini Man uses “incredible new digital technology,” according to Lee, so we can “finally see both younger and older Will Smith embodied together on screen.” Hm, that sounds expensive. Lee should have just slapped a mustache on Smith, like on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.

Gemini Man, which also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, and Clive Owen, opens on October 11.