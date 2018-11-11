Twitter / Gerard Butler

The fires that have been decimating parts of Northern and Southern California still rage, and attempts to contain them have been slowed by the arrival, starting Sunday, of powerful winds. So far, according to CNN, 23 have been killed and 110 are reported missing. On top of that, hundreds of thousands have been displaced and thousands of residences have been destroyed.

Being that the state is home to many celebrities, some of those have belonged to the rich and famous. One of those is Gerard Butler. The actor — most recently seen in the submarine thriller Hunter Killer — tweeted a picture of his Malibu house, which has been reduced to ash in the most destructive fire in the state’s history, and the third deadliest.

Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at https://t.co/ei7c7F7cZx. pic.twitter.com/AcBcLtKmDU — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) November 11, 2018

Butler is one of a number of celebrities whose lives have been put in danger, some of whom have taken to social media to show the devastation, thank firefighters, and put their travails into perspective by reminding the world that many others are suffering as well.