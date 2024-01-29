The latest installment in the Ghostbusters universe is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, a direct sequel to the surprisingly fun Ghostbusters: Afterlife which brought Paul Rudd aboard the Ectobmobile with a group of ghost-curious teens. The upcoming adventure will not only bring back your favorite ghosts, but the guys busting them look pretty familiar too. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming sequel.

The best part about Ghostbusters is that there will never be a shortage of ghosts to bust (people die every day!), so theoretically, we could have more Ghostbusters movies for decades to come. With Paul Rudd!

Plot

Ghostbusters: Afterlife took place over 30 years after the second Ghostbusters film and brought the Spengler family to a haunted farmhouse in rural Oklahoma. In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spenglers head to the far-away land of New York City, where both generations of Ghostbusters unite against the bad guys and must stop the world from freezing over. Honestly, Ant-Man would have no chance here. Check out the official synopsis:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

It seems like the film will continue to blend comedy and spooks, but actor Kumail Nanjani says that it’s heavy on the scary stuff. “There’s some really, genuinely scary stuff,” Nanjani confirmed last year. “The scary stuff is actually scary.”

Cast

There’s something for everyone here: the cast brings back Gen Z icons McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard alongside People’s Former Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon from Afterlife.

But the fun doesn’t stop there: the original Ghostbusters Ernie Hudson, Dan Akroyd, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray all returned for Frozen Empire because, honestly, who else are you gonna call? Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim also got calls, because they are also in the film.

Most importantly, the film was able to bring the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man back on the payroll, along with a dozen of his little monstrous marshmallow buddies.