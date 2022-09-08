It doesn’t take Benoit Blanc to solve the mystery of when the teaser trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is coming out. It’s today!

“Aaaand here it is! The first teaser trailer for the follow up to Knives Out, GLASS ONION!” writer and director (and The Last Jedi defender) Rian Johnson tweeted. He also included a warning: “I promise no spoilers, but if you want to come in totally cold, last chance to keep scrolling…” You can watch the teaser above.

Daniel Craig returns as the world’s foremost doughnut-loving detective from the first Knives Out, which grossed $311 million at the box office and was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. New faces to the franchise include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista as YouTube star Duke Cody. There are unfortunately no Muppets to be found in the teaser, but there is Big Dave shooting a gun in the air while dressed in a tiny bathing suit. Which is really embarrassing, because I’m wearing the same thing.

Here’s more on what to expect:

If Knives Out was about the murderous ties of flesh and blood, Glass Onion makes a good case for being just as wary of one’s closest friends. When tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery comes out on Netflix on December 23.