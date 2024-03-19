There’s a new sheriff in town, and holy crap, it’s Godzilla.

The Oscar winner and King of the Monsters was recently made the Chief of Police in Tokyo as part of an effort to promote… traffic safety? Ok, sure. Despite the fact that the massive kaiju is world famous for stopping on cars like ants beneath his giant lizard feet, Godzilla was presented with a sash as he accepted his duty to clean up the streets. At least for one day. Godzilla apparently got pretty bored by the end and bailed.

Via Comic Book:

The wild event brought Godzilla to a local police station, and press greeted the kaiju as he was appointed chief. The monster was then gifted a sash denoting his new title, and Godzilla hit the streets from there. With police at his side, Chief Godzilla met the people he’d be serving, and the media affair was nothing short of surreal. Of course, Godzilla ended up leaving his position in the force by the end of day. It turns out the kaiju didn’t want to stay on as chief.

While making Godzilla a cop seems like an innocuous and random event that was apparently over as quickly as it began, the reactions have been mixed on social media where people either praised Godzilla bringing some much-needed energy (blasts) to law enforcement or resented the powerful thunder lizard being used as an oppressive tool for The Man. You can see some of the reactions that people are having over at ComicBook.

(Via 7 News Australia, Comic Book, Shanghai Daily on Twitter)