Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Seventeen monsters threaten Earth, but only one can rule them all. That’s the simple yet infinitely chaotic premise of Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, and Warner Bros. has now dropped their final trailer, as if to signal that, yes, blockbuster season is upon us, and this film will be a breathtaking sight to behold. That’s an odd observation from a film about monsters beating the hell out of each other, along with the idea that humans must unleash Godzilla if they have any hope for survival, yet we might as well enjoy the spectacular visuals.

Indeed, this trailer is downright majestic. That’s especially the case when Godzilla goes up against the three-headed King Ghidorah with a soaring score that’s perfectly timed for a 1-2-3 punch that doesn’t look good for the God of Destruction. However, Warner Bros. made it known earlier this week that filming on Godzilla vs. Kong (release date, March 13, 2020) has wrapped, so there’s another showdown already in store. From this film’s synopsis:

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

On the human side of things, Millie Bobby Brown manages to keep her cool as much as possible, even better than the adult cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, and Zhang Ziyi. One-liners like “that’s messed up” and “it’s Godzilla’s world, we’re only living in it” punctuate the action accordingly, and this film’s putting all necessary elements on display for popcorn-crunching success.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens on May 31, 2019.