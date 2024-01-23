Marilyn Monroe, one of the most famous actresses of all-time, was never nominated for an Academy Award. Neither have contemporary legends like John Goodman, Kirsten Dunst, or Idris Elba. But you know who got their first Oscar nomination this morning? The big man himself, Godzilla.

OK, technically, it’s not Godzilla that’s nominated. It’s the visual effects team for Godzilla Minus One who are up for Best Visual Effects, but it’s more fun to imagine Godzilla accepting the award. If someone tries to play him off the stage for roaring (with or without accompaniment from Green Day) too long, he could atomic breath them to death.

Godzilla Minus One is actually the first Godzilla movie to be nominated for an Oscar (it’s hard to believe Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla was snubbed), a fitting milestone for the critical and commercial hit. The Takashi Yamazaki film is nearing $100 million at the worldwide box office.

In 2023, Best Visual Effects went to Avatar: The Way of Water. This year’s nominees are The Creator, Godzilla: Minus One, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (sadly only one of two nominations for a very fun movie), and Napoleon. The 2024 Oscars air on March 10th.