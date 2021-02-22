What is the best movie with a versus in the title? It’s not Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it’s not Alien vs. Predator or Freddy vs. Jason (both good and fun and dumb, but not as good and fun and dumb other films in their respective series), and it’s definitely not Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever. Off the top of my head, I can only think of two great “versus” movies: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Best Picture winner Kramer vs. Kramer. Actually, make that three. I have not seen Godzilla vs. Kong yet, but if the trailer is any indication (either one of them), it’s going to punch its way to the top of the “versus” canon.

Scott Pilgrim beat the world (or at least Ramona’s seven evil exes), but who will in Godzilla vs. Kong: the radioactive lizard or the angry monkey?

Director Adam Wingard won’t say, obviously, but he did reveal to Nerdist that he’s long known which character he wanted to win. “I remember in second grade there was a friend of mine who had a definitive idea of who he thought would win in a fight, Godzilla or King Kong. And I remember being on the playground and arguing with him about it. I felt like he was totally wrong, by the way,” he said. “And so, in a weird roundabout way, this movie is like the most like ridiculous way of winning a fight with a friend of yours in second grade. But now I finally have the last word.” Wingard wouldn’t confess whether he sided with Godzilla or Kong, but I like the idea of him using a $200 million movie to settle an argument from 30 years ago. Take that, second grade kid.

Godzilla vs. Kong comes out on HBO Max on March 31.

