The Golden Globes Still Managed To Be Deeply Chaotic Even Without A Televised Ceremony

Did you know the Golden Globes were on Sunday? It’s true.

You’re forgiven for not realizing this considering the wealth of other, better things to watch last night, including the return of The Righteous Gemstones, Yellowjackets, and a very exciting football game. It’s not like you could have watched the Globes, anyway: there wasn’t a televised ceremony due to the pandemic, or even a live-stream with famous people on Zoom. The winners were announced on Twitter, which surely even the controversy-riddled Hollywood Foreign Press Association couldn’t screw up.

They screwed it up.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Here’s how the Globes made the announcement: “If laughter is the best medicine, [West Side Story] is the cure for what ails you.” That tweet has major “tell me you haven’t seen West Side Story without telling you haven’t seen West Side Story” energy. The Globes later deleted and updated the tweet (“laughter” was replaced with “music”) and mocked themselves for the [Succession voice] bad tweet using a GIF of Hugh Laurie saying, “Thank you, this is obviously a terrible mix-up,” but there was more chaos elsewhere.

Other winners include The Power of the Dog for Best Motion Picture — Drama, Succession for Best Drama Series, Hacks for Best Musical or Comedy Series, and Drive My Car for Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language.

