It’s always exciting when a popular TV or movie house goes on the market so that everyone can fantasize about buying it and living out those iconic scenes, like standing outside The Sopranos house with a carton of pulp-less orange juice or dressing as a bunny and sitting at the top of the stairs in the house from A Christmas Story (though that sounds a bit too much like a Donnie Darko crossover). While you might think that buying a house out of pure nostalgia is a bad idea, consider this: you should do it anyway.

The latest famous house on the market is the giant Victorian home from the 1985 family adventure film The Goonies located in Astoria, Oregon. The iconic home has been listed for a very modest $1.7 million due to its “iconic level of fame.” Sure, it’s not the Home Alone house but it’s still pretty nifty.

The city even celebrates ‘Goonies Day’ every June to celebrate the movie’s anniversary, which attracts thousands of fans flocking to get a photo of the home. Realtor Jordan Miller told AP that there are a few interested parties at the moment, but they really want the home to be easily accessible for fans of all ages. The previous owner was known to invite crowds inside until the film’s 30th anniversary in 2015 attracted thousands.

“It’s kind of a fun buy,” Miller said of the house, which is over 100 years old. “Whoever buys the house is going to have a relatively steady stream of extremely happy people walking up outside to fulfill their childhood dreams.” Hopefully whoever buys it won’t fulfill the prophecy of having it turned into a country club. Maybe they will craft an elaborate Rube Goldberg machine on the front porch.

Or perhaps the purchaser will go the Airbnb route and charge for a weekend getaway similar to Bella Swan’s house from Twilight. That one features a cardboard cutout of Edward Cullen. Do you really want a lifesize Sean Astin cutout? Actually, that sounds fun. Just throwing out some ideas here!

(Via AP)