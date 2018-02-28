Greta Gerwig Wants To Make Three Spiritual Sequels To Her Oscar-Nominated ‘Lady Bird’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.28.18

Getty Image

A24’s podcast has arrived, which is good news for anyone (everyone) who enjoyed Ex Machina, Green Room, The Witch, A Most Violent Year, The Disaster Artist, Moonlight (which won Best Picture at last year’s Oscars), and Lady Bird (which is nominated for the same award at this year’s Oscars). Those last two are the highest-grossing films in A24 history, so it’s no surprise that auteurs Barry Jenkins and Greta Gerwig are the podcast’s first guests.

You can listen to the entire episode here, but the big takeaway is that Gerwig is planning three “spiritual sequels” to Lady Bird. To be fair, she never actually used the phrase “spiritual sequels” (this is not a Linklater situation), and don’t expect Saoirse Ronan to make a cameo, but Gerwig does want to make a trio of films set in Sacramento, California, where Lady Bird takes place.

“The first thing [I thought about when writing Lady Bird] was that I wanted to make a movie set in Sacramento,” Gerwig said. “I tend to make proclamations out loud ’cause then I’ll feel the pressure to deliver on them, it’s a very silly way of going about it, but I’d like to make a total of four films that take place there. I’d like to do a quartet of Sacramento films.” The idea is inspired by author Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Novels, “four books that take place mainly in Naples and they’re so great,” Gerwig explained. “I thought, ‘Oh, I’d like to do that.’ [Lady Bird] is one part of Sacramento, but there’s a lot of different parts I’d like to explore… I can actually speak to it with some feeling.”

Jenkins’ follow-up to Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, based on James Baldwin’s Harlem-set novel of the same name, comes out later this year.

Around The Web

TAGSA24Barry JenkinsGreta GerwigLADY BIRD

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP