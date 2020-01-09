There’s a recurring joke in Rian Johnson’s delightful whodunit Knives Out where the Thrombey kids tell Marta, their dad’s caretaker before he passed away, that they wanted her at the funeral, but they were outvoted. The joke being, if any of them actually wanted Marta there, she would have been there. Something similar happened to Greta Gerwig at the Golden Globes (minus the whole “famous mystery murder dies and Daniel Craig suspects foul play” thing). Despite directing one of the best-reviewed movies of 2019, Little Women, she was left out of the Best Director category in favor of five dudes, Bong Joon-ho, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and winner Sam Mendes.

Gerwig still attended the ceremony, however, as Little Women star Saoirse Ronan was nominated and her partner, Noah Baumbach, was up for Best Screenplay (Marriage Story), and she got to talking to members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“[Noah] was doing all this press, but I was just there early,” Gerwig said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “So, I was in this banquet hall with no one there, and then I saw all the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press inside and they were all like, ‘We voted for you,’ and I was like, ‘Well, you didn’t because I didn’t get nominated… Maybe one of you did, but it’s not possible that all of you did.'” Otherwise, she would have been nominated.

Gerwig was going to invite them all to Beth’s funeral, but she got outvoted.