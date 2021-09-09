James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was so into killing off its epic cast that a good chunk of them didn’t even make it to the opening credits. (That said, more could come back from the dead than once assumed.) But the Troma alum has played far, far, far nicer with the Guardians of the Galaxy, his wing of the MCU. But perhaps not all of them are safe after all. Fans recently dug up a quote from last year, in which Gunn revealed that someone dies in the still-in-the-works Vol. 3. And now fans are debating who eats it.

James Gunn says 'someone' will die in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' pic.twitter.com/xXodGgqKuD — Marvel Facts & News (@DexertoMarvel) September 8, 2021

In April of 2020, Gunn did a Q&A session on Instagram Live. Someone asked him, point blank, “Will someone die in gogt 3?” Gunn responded with a tantalizing “Yes.” He also more recently (and even more vaguely) teased a Guardians passing. Could it be one of the central quintet (one of whom has already technically died, only to come back as a baby)? Could it be a prime supporting character, one of whom perished in Vol. 2? Who knows!

But social media is social media, and soon people on Twitter started floating their own answers. Some said Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord.

someone’s late to the “one’s gotta go” game! the answer is still chris pratt https://t.co/JyAEL4f2P6 — shereen (@shereeny) September 8, 2021

A lot of people were very sure it’s Drax. That’s not too far-fetched: Dave Bautista has said he may not play the sweet muscle-bound dimwit after Vol. 3.

If Drax is the one to die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, I’m definitely gonna miss him and his honesty. pic.twitter.com/reSILhxnlo — Beatriz wants mcu moots (@rayyofsuunshine) September 8, 2021

It'll be Drax. Dave Bautista already announced he's done playing the character. It doesn't guarantee it'll be him, but I think it makes sense. However it SHOULD be Star-Lord lol https://t.co/KS71mhtgyy — 🏳️‍⚧️ Kathryn Gibes, jackalope 🐇✨ (@TransSalamander) September 8, 2021

I say Drax. The first color of the film logo is sorta Groots color, we all know what happened with Groot. Second is blue, Yondu died. Vol.3 seems to be Drax’s skin tone. Just my observation so I’m going with Drax. pic.twitter.com/ryd178723j — Kristina (@Kristinababe01) September 8, 2021

people saying chris pratt’s peter quill when drax is right there https://t.co/HmGgTIbbuQ — zach 🍂 (@civiiswar) September 8, 2021

Obvi drax , been saying he was leaving pic.twitter.com/Dxdz0KYCcY — Yung Helly (@TalkinSpermCell) September 8, 2021

Others were worried it could be Rocket.

If you take Rocket we riot. — Hunter (@dokey7) September 8, 2021

You all do realize that the title color for 3 is also kinda Rockets color right, so we might lose both Drax and Rocket you never know 🤷‍♀️💜 — 💜🔞HardlineOyster (Asuka Stan 😍)💜 (@MarcsBeauTifuL) September 8, 2021

I feel like it’s definitely rocket. I will be pissed as shit! But it’s got to be rocket. That’s where the emotions going to hit the hardest. — Carter Mann (@CartertheMANN) September 8, 2021

Or Nebula.

Every Guardians movie has had a major death. I’m ready to get hurt again. That said if it’s Nebula or Rocket I will come for you Mr Gunn https://t.co/qVGfXDhvWA — jstoobs (@thejstoobs) September 8, 2021

Or all of them.

Hopefully all of them in a canonically permanent fashion with no ambiguities https://t.co/CLyQ37qUlI — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) September 8, 2021

Some pointed out that it’s not the first time the series has killed off a beloved character. People are surely still missing Michael Rooker’s Yondu.

A stark departure from the previous films where nobody died. https://t.co/WIrtUwWbRq — Greg (@gwiss) September 8, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is still in the pre-production phase, so please be patient.