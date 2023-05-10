First, there was Guardians of the Galaxy. Then came Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, followed by — you guessed it — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. What will the bigwigs at Marvel think of next? Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4?

Well, no.

Director and writer James Gunn wants to make it clear that the Guardians trilogy will remain just that: a trilogy. In response to a Twitter follower asking him, “Will there be Vol 4?” Gunn replied, “No.” When another user wondered, “Soooo… GOTG vol 4 in the future?” Gunn gave the same response.

Hmm, I’m not sure if I’m convinced yet. Is there, let’s say, an interview with Esquire Middle East where Gunn explicitly shuts down the possibility of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4? (There is.) “I don’t think there will ever be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4. There’s many reasons this group will not be back. There could be more Guardians movies, but it won’t be with this group,” he said. Could another director take over with the same characters? “I think as long as somebody brings themselves to it, and doesn’t just try to copy that style — I think it can be really amazing,” Gunn said. “And there’s so many directors I would like to do that. And I would love to see it happen.”

The Vol. 3 post-credits scene is one way to do it.