Die Another Day is widely considered to be Pierce Brosnan’s worst movie as James Bond movie, and one of the worst James Bond movies overall. The most positive thing I can think to say about it is: at least it didn’t kill Halle Berry.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Berry, who played the wonderfully-named Jinx Johnson in the 20th Bond film, told host Jimmy Fallon about the time Brosnan saved her from choking. “One time, I was doing a scene with Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day and I was supposed to be all sexy and, like, trying to seduce him with a fig — and then I end up choking on it,” she said. “And then he had to get up and do the Heimlich [maneuver]. So not sexy. Like, so not sexy.” That 007, what a cool customer.

Anyway, the sex scene in question involves the aforementioned fig and a knife, and according to IMDb (always accurate), “For the theatrical release, seven seconds were cut from the Jinx/Bond sex scene to secure a PG-13 rating in the US; this version was released on home video. All video versions released in or after 2006 are uncut. The main difference between the two is that Jinx moans loudly in the uncut version.” She’s not moaning from pleasure — she’s moaning because she can’t talk while choking on a fig.

No wonder peaches are “in” now. Harder to choke on those.