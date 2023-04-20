Today is the day. Beginning on 4/20, because of course, Twitter is removing legacy verified checkmarks. To get the coveted (?) blue checkmark, you have to sign up for Twitter Blue and face the mockery of everyone who knows you’re giving Elon Musk $8 every month for a meaningless status symbol.

Halle Berry is not falling for it.

Me joining you all tomorrow unverified 🥰 https://t.co/ujDlcsV8aL pic.twitter.com/1p6Q0uRuj1 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 20, 2023

“Me joining you all tomorrow unverified,” the actress tweeted, alongside a clip from a 1998 episode of The Tonight Show. In the video, she looks very happy, probably because it’s from a time before Twitter. We were all so innocent then. Anyway, Berry isn’t the only celebrity rejecting Musk’s gambit.

“This really works out for me because I was planing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway. Just wanted to stay to give Abbott updates. By the way, Thanks to our fans here for watching and sharing all season. I will be like this tomorrow though,” Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson tweeted. She used the infamous photo of Nicole Kidman’s celebration after signing her divorce paper from Tom Cruise.

Rachel Zegler quoted a Hunger Games character:

as lucy gray baird once said, “nothing you can take from me was ever worth keeping.” https://t.co/Otj0cP22wQ — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 19, 2023

Mark Hamill also joined the fun:

Screenshot this in case it's not there tomorrow: ☑️ — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 19, 2023

Jack Black has the money, but he ain’t paying. You, too, can resist the urge.