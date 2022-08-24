Last year, Universal made a totally understandable decision: They would release Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween (aka the second direct sequel to 1978’s Halloween), both in theaters and on their streamer, Peacock. First boosters had only recently started unrolling; the pandemic was still going strong. It still is, to be honest, but people over the last year have become a lot more comfortable seeing movies in theaters. And yet Universal is still doing the same thing with the franchise’s latest finale.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Halloween Ends — which features star Jamie Lee Curtis’ second (and presumably final) farewell to the character she’s played since the Carter administration — will do the same thing as its predecessor. When the threequel/fourquel opens on Oct. 14, over two weeks shy of the titular holiday, it will play in theaters and on Peacock. But Curtis had a recommendation on how to watch it.

In a video posted on Instagram, the almost erstwhile Laurie Strode talked up her final stint as the character, calling it a “fitting conclusion.” But she also addressed the elephant in the room: the idea that people can watch it at home (as part of a streamer subscription) or in theaters (for a fee). She suggested: Why not both? “You could do what I would do, which is go to the theater, then watch it at home, then go back to the theater, then rewatch it at home again,” she said. That’s like four times!

So it’s up to you: Is it more fun to “scream your guts out,” as Curtis put it, in a theater with a bunch of similarly faux-petrified strangers? Or do it in the comfort of your own home, maybe by yourself? Whatever the case, Halloween Ends opens on Oct. 14.

(Via THR)