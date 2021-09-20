We’re still sitting in that bizarre interim, in which teasers or trailers for future films dropped over a year ago, and studios are cranking out updates while they prepare to finally release these movies. In the case of Universal’s Halloween Kills, the first teaser trailer arrived in July 2020, and last month saw an updated version (in which Michael Myers lives, to no one’s surprise). That trailer previewed the fully-had-it-up-to-here mindset of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, who’s mad as hell at firefighters and vowing that Michael Myers is going down with an “evil dies tonight.”

Well, here’s the final trailer (for real!) after a recent update that the film will not only be in theaters on October 15, but it shall also be streaming on Peacock. The David Gordon Green-directed followup hasn’t received a universally warm reception among critics, but horror movies can often bypass that requirement to scare the bejesus out of mass audiences. Also, Laurie is vowing to finally make sure that Myers goes down, and yeah, we’ll see if that happens. If it was a matter of wills and badassery, she could make it happen, but that’s not how things usually roll out in this franchise. From the synopsis:

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.

Previously, John Carpenter, who scored this installment, raved to IndieWire that the kill count is this sequel matches the title: “It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!”

Halloween Kills arrives on October 15, 2021.