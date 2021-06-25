We now sit in that strange space where we’re seeing followup trailers for films that dropped initial teasers or trailers over a year ago, but hey, that means the ball is once again rolling to put butts in theater seats. That’s great news, obviously, even if it’s a bit discombobulating to recall that the Halloween Kills teaser trailer arrived in July 2020. We also saw a promise from Jason Blum that the film would arrive this year in theaters, “vaccine or no vaccine.”

Fortunately, we’re dealing with the latter scenario. Universal has now dropped the first full trailer for the David Gordon Green-directed followup, and I can’t wait to watch this movie in a communal setting, as horror flicks were meant to be seen. You know the drill: gripping the seat arms, hearing the nervous laughter as people get the bejesus scared out of them, even enduring the jump scares. These days, it all sounds wonderful. Also thrilling? Watching Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, who’s mad as hell at firefighters and vowing that Michael Myers is going down with an “evil dies tonight.”

Sorry, Laurie Strode, that almost 100% cannot be true. Nor is it surprising that Michael Myers survived the fire. Not only does he not freaking die (and we see that he emerges from the fire), but Halloween Ends has already been announced as the next film. Here’s the Halloween Kills synopsis:

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.

“A man couldn’t have survived that fire,” Laurie says in the trailer. “The more he kills, the more he transcends, he’s the essence of evil.”

And boy, does Myers ever go wild with the kill count in this trailer. John Carpenter, who scored this installment, previously told IndieWire that the kill count is definitely massive: “It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!”

Halloween Kills will scare your pants off on October 15, 2021.