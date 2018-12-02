Warner Bros.

With only one new release this weekend — The Possession of Hannah Grace, which was never expected to make much of a dent — the excitement in this weekend’s box office largely comes from leftovers, as well as how well those Thanksgiving hits have maintained their momentum into the first weekend of December.

Last week’s number one film, Ralph Breaks the Internet, repeats that feat, grabbing around $25.8 million in its second weekend. That’s less than Wreck It Ralph’s second weekend ($33 million), but its two weekend total of $118 million is well ahead of its predecessor ($93 million). However, Ralph Breaks the Internet’s trajectory still probably leads it toward a similar result (around $189 million).

The big surprise this week may be The Grinch, which in its fourth week jumped from the third position back to the second, as it capitalized as the only big “holiday” film of the season. With $17.7 million in its fourth weekend, it’s crossed the $200 million mark now ($203 million) and it may make a run at the $260 million compiled by 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Meanwhile, Creed II falls from the two spot to number three this weekend, just behind The Grinch with $16.8 million. It’s now earned $80 million, ahead of the $64 million earned by the first Creed at this point.