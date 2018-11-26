Everything You Missed In ‘Robin Hood,’ According To The Reviews

Summit

You could be forgiven for thinking Robin Hood, starring Taron Egerton, which opened this past weekend, was part of some expanded universe that also includes Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur movie from last year starring Charlie Hunnam. As it turns out, nope, that was just different chav-y reboot of a medieval English folk tale with anachronistic dialogue and athleisure inspired costumes. Who could’ve guessed we would one day look upon A Knight’s Tale with such genuine nostalgia?

No, it turns out this one was directed by Otto Bathurst (an episode of Black Mirror, three episodes of Peaky Blinders) and, judging by the paltry box office numbers, not many people saw it. Which may, just as in King Arthur‘s case, once again foil ambitious plans for eventual sequels. Both were revisionist origin stories, and both apparently end with portentous shots of the hero Doing That Thing We Know Them For (in King Arthur‘s case, it was a round table just being built).

In case you’re just a little curious about what we missed, I’ve brought back my old feature, Plot Recreated With Reviews, for the occasion. That’s when we try to piece together the entire plot of a movie using nothing but expository quotes from movie reviews (no analysis!). Because there’s no better way to experience a bad movie than having bored critics describe it to you.