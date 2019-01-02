Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After 2017’s Happy Death Day slashed into $122 million worldwide on a $4.8 million budget, Blumhouse Productions was practically obliged to make a sequel, and the first trailer promised a new nightmare that relives the mayhem without looking like a carbon-copy repeat. The newest trailer for Happy Death Day 2U quickly reveals that the stakes are now higher and (of course) plays upon the same Groundhog Day template as the first film. Once again, Jessica Rothe stars as Tree, who is none too happy that a baby-masked killer is back because she’s got sh*t to do, rather than plunge to her death. Yet her friends are also now on the hit list, and it’s up to Tree to solve the new mystery of a timeloop that may not have been closed last time around.

Christopher Landon returns as writer and director, and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fans who haven’t seen the first film will want to catch up since Israel Broussard is back as Tree’s love interest, Carter. This trailer is completely absurd and downright hilarious as Tree rages — after all, she’s already died 11 times already, and isn’t that enough? — while wondering why the hell this is happening again. Here’s the sequel’s synopsis:

Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast of HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U, the follow-up to Blumhouse’s (Split, Get Out, The Purge series) surprise 2017 smash hit of riveting, repeating twists and comic turns. This time, our hero Tree Gelbman (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead

Happy Death Day 2U arrives in theaters on February 14, 2019.