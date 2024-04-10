At long last, the trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux has arrived. The film is set to premiere in theaters this fall, but comic book fans and Little Monsters are shivering with anticipation.

In the sequel to Joker, which serves as the villain origin story for the titular villain, we see The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) as he falls in love with Harley Quinn — who is played by none other than Lady Gaga. As Gaga is known to slay &mdash in music, in film, and in life in general — fans have received the trailer well.

“BREATHE IF YOU AGREE THAT LADY GAGA IN JOKER,” said one fan on Twitter. Which totally tracks, as Gaga’s appearance in the trailer captures all the feelings we can’t put into words.

Another Twitter user posted a screen cap from the trailer, featuring Gaga as Quinn, along with Ariana Grande as Glinda from the upcoming movie-musical Wicked, captioned with “You gays are in a crisis I’m on my way.”

One Little Monster noted that its important that fans maintain the same excitement for Mother Monster when the movie premieres in October.

“I’ve been crying for the past hour just watching the trailer over and over again and just feeling so proud of Gaga,” said the fan. “I can’t believe we will see her in the biggest movie of the year. i’m so proud to be a little monster and i’m so proud of that italian girl that’s living her dream.

Another fan praised Gaga’s acting, and how her craft has only improved over the years.

“Gaga’s acting has evolved so much, the trailer showcases so and how strongly she embodied this character,” they said. “Harley truly feels like a person that exists in real life.”

You can see the trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux above.

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in theaters 10/4.