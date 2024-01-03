What was the best movie in the DC Extended Universe? (The past tense is intentional.) Based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, it was either Wonder Woman, Shazam, or one of two Harley Quinn movies, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad (not the Leto one). Would Margot Robbie be interested in picking up the breakfast sandwich again if DC Overlord James Gunn asked her to make a cameo?

“I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters. That was always the dream for her,” the actress told Variety. “Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, “What are they going to do with her?” The options are endless.”

Those options include Joker: Folie à Deux, with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. When the casting of Mother Monster was first announced, Robbie said, “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Here’s an idea: let Robbie and Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling play Harley and Joker, respectively, and Lady Gaga can cover “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” for the end credits song. Bono would be cool with it.

