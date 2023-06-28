It’s safe to say Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford bonded on the set of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The Fleabag creator recently revealed that two co-stars were big into pranking each other while filming the fifth installment in the iconic franchise. Although, Ford wouldn’t exactly call it “pranking.”

“I didn’t think of it as a ‘prank.’ But yes, I mean, we spent a lot of time fooling around,” Ford told Entertainment Weekly after Waller-Bridge revealed that the legendary actor kicked her out of his trailer following one of her on-set hijinks:

For instance, very detailed masks of the actors’ faces were made for the stunt doubles to wear, and Waller-Bridge managed to get her hands on one of a young Ford that’d been crafted for a flashback scene. Donning the mask, the actress set out to spook her costar in his trailer. “It scared the crap out of him, actually. Even though that ‘actually’ is only represented by him blinking three times and saying, ‘Get the hell out of my trailer,'” she recalls.

However, Ford reportedly got revenge. The actor donned a mask of Waller-Bridge and “even took the time to tie his shirt into a little bow to match her character’s outfit” before sneaking up on her later that day. But if there’s one thing Ford loves more than pranks, it’s a good profane nickname.

“From the moment we met, it was ‘s—head’s all round,” Waller-Bridge said. “We were taking the piss out of each other all the time, and having a lot of fun.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whips into theaters on June 30.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)