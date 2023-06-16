Harrison Ford‘s reputation is that he’s a grump. But that’s not accurate: he’s only a grump about things that he should be grumpy about, like silly questions about Red Hulk. Otherwise, Ford seems like a chill dude who enjoys making movies, flying planes, and spending time with wife Calista Flockhart and his friends, including former co-star (and Oscar winner!) Ke Huy Quan.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star surprised Ford on the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Look at the smile on Ford’s face when he realizes who’s been jumping behind him. “You’re all grown up,” the Indy actor said with pride as the two exchanged a hug.

Ke Huy Quan surprises Harrison Ford at the #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere 🫶 pic.twitter.com/UAfORSHb77 — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) June 15, 2023

Ford also enjoyed saying hello to Kevin Brassard, the Disney World cast member who portrayed Indiana Jones in the “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for nearly 30 years. “When I said to him, ‘I’m the man that’s been lucky enough to portray Indiana Jones that you created for the past 34 years,’ he thanked me,” Brassard, who was there alongside fellow Disney stunt performer Michele Waitman, told Disney Parks.

Several decades later, Kevin continues to play a key role as the comical “Director,” and as a trainer, he passes the torch to all the Indiana Jones stunt performers who follow in his carefully choreographed footsteps. “If I could tell myself starting with this show more than 30 years ago about today, first of all, I’d say strap in, it’s gonna be a wild ride. And you’re gonna love it,” Kevin said.

Ford is still waiting to meet his real hero, however: Big Al from the Country Bear Jamboree.

Dreams come true at Disney! 🤩 🎥 💥 Opening day Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular cast member received the ultimate #DisneyCastLife surprise of a lifetime on the red carpet: https://t.co/aPsMeqQPA7 pic.twitter.com/wayURiAsEZ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 16, 2023

(Via Disney Parks)