Harrison Ford may be on the verge of turning 81, but he’s not slowing down. In fact he hates the very idea of retiring. He recently made his Marvel debut. He’s playing the president — again — in Captain America: Brave New World, the first movie to feature Anthony Mackie in the titular role. Mackie was understandably on edge working with one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but Ford knew how to chill everyone out.

“The first day was so intimidating,” Mackie told Inverse, in a bit caught by IndieWire. “I was so f*cking nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison fucking Ford. There is this aura about him.”

Luckily Mackie was soon put at ease. “But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of sh*t.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this sh*t.’”

Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt, who passed away last year. Hurt played the role starting in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and up through Black Widow. Ross used to be a general before graduating to secretary of state.

The actor can now be seen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which isn’t doing so hot at the box office. That’s too bad because it’s pretty delightful.

(Via Inverse and IndieWire)