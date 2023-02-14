Harrison Ford is looking to have some fun lately after a long career of playing famously unfun roles, like those notoriously serious dudes Indiana Jones and Han Solo. That’s why Ford joined the MCU for next year’s Captain America: New World Order as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Just for fun!

“This has been a dream for years, ever since Jon Favreau cast Harrison Ford in Cowboys and Aliens,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. Feige couldn’t ever shake the feeling that he was born to bring Harrison Ford into the MCU, so that’s what he did! “I was always very jealous of that, so to have him finally in the MCU is just incredible. It’s like, I can cross that off the wishlist,” the Marvel Boss said.

Ford will be replacing William Hurt who starred as President Ross in The Incredible Hulk and appeared in Avengers: Endgame before his death last March. Now, Ford’s portrayal will team up with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. “There’s a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson,” Feige told EW. “They have a history together, but in this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible.”

As for the veteran actor deciding to dip his toes in the MCU at age 80, Ford says that he felt like he was missing out. Ford told The Hollywood Reporter: “I thought, ‘Everybody else seems to be having a great time.’ I watch all these terrific actors having a good time. I like doing something different from what I’ve ever done and pleasing people with it. So I’ll try a piece of that.” Even though Ford has played a president before, there weren’t superheroes involved, so this is different enough.

