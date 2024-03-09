The Harry Potter movies started hitting theaters a quarter century ago. The books are even older. They’re meant for kids; those who were the same age as Daniel Radcliffe and gang at the time got to age along with them. The actors have all moved on; Radcliffe has no interest in going back to Hogwarts. But for many who watched them as kids got hooked. They may be adults and yet they’re still obsessed with movies and books they watched and read as kids. To one of the adult actors from the series, that’s kind of weird.

Per HuffPost, Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Stout starting with Chamber of Secrets, had a recent chat with New Zealand’s 1News, during which she reflected on those who are still Harry Potter stans into adulthood.

“I worry about Harry Potter fans, because they should be over that by now,” Margolyes said. “You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children. But they get stuck in it.”

She added, “People say, ‘We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding.’ And I think, gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be? I can’t even think about.”

Margolyes made sure she wasn’t slamming the series. “No, ‘Harry Potter’ is wonderful. I’m very grateful to it,” she said. But she added, “It’s over.”

As it happens, a whole new generation of kids can get hooked on the series, thanks to the reboot being done over at (HBO) Max.

(Via HuffPost)