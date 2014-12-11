Has Your City Been Destroyed In A Disaster Movie?

The disaster movie has been a staple in filmmaking since the early 1900s, but it wasn’t until the 1970s — when special effects began progressing up to speed with the lofty aspirations of filmmakers — that the genre really took off. Films like Earthquake, The Poseidon Adventure, and The Towering Inferno made it fun to go to the movies and see things get blown up on the big screen.

The methodology of the genre has changed through the years — hitting a resurgence after 1996’s Independence Day — and just about any situation you can think of has been explored in cinematic form. But, one thing stays the same: sh*t has to get wrecked. Here, we’re talking city-wide destruction; structural damage, skies burning, rivers boiling, people crawling through the streets with their clothes frozen to their skin — that sort of thing. The Rock’s newest film, San Andreas, is making the rounds this week with its debut trailer, so why not take a look at the places that have been left in ash by Hollywood’s affinity with destruction?

This is not a completely exhaustive list, as only widely-distributed films where the destruction takes place during the course of the narrative were considered (that means no post-apocalyptic/dystopian movies), and said destruction has to either be the main antagonist of the film or primary thread in the film’s structure. See if your city made the list…

New York City, NY

Shutterstock

New York City has been getting leveled in film for years now, and it makes for great visuals as it’s one of the densest areas in the world. It’s been hit by meteors, blasted by alien death rays, stomped by monsters that give no f*cks, and even frozen over. NASA predicts, though, that even in an apocalyptic situation you’ll still be able to purchase some of the finest pizza slices in the U.S. for just $1.00.

Watch the city get bombarded with space rocks:

Population: Est. 8,405,837

Films: The Day After Tomorrow, Independence Day, Deep Impact, Armageddon, Godzilla, Cloverfield, Knowing, Deluge, King Kong

Los Angeles, CA

Shutterstock

L.A. is almost always the target of some sort of attack in a disaster movie, whether by creatures, nature, or man. Something about palm trees burning make for great cinema, I guess. Either that, or Hollywood’s underlying desire is to see itself implode, explode, or get wiped off the map.

Watch L.A. crumble via tectonic plate shifts:

Population: Est. 10,019,365

Films: The Day After Tomorrow, Independence Day, This Is The End, Earthquake, Volcano, War of the Worlds, 2012, Battle: Los Angeles

Paris, France

Shutterstock

Croissants. Fries. The Statue of Liberty. Long, skinny cigarettes. France has brought us a great many things, so why do we like to blow it up? Because this is ‘Merica. We’re awesome, and blowing sh*t up is part of our heritage.

Space debris, again, doing damage:

Population: Est. 2,249,975

Films: Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, Armageddon

Washington D.C.

Shutterstock

One of the most memorable scenes in disaster movie history is in Independence Day, when a spaceship ejaculates death upon The White House. It’s a bit cathartic, with each contemporary congressional meeting resulting in about zero changes in domestic policy. The proper cinematic response? Blow it the f*ck up.

Boom goes The White House via intergalactic hate rays:

Population: Est. 601,723

Films: Independence Day, 2012