Earlier in the week, Netflix shared some wild celebrity photos from Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, and now, the streaming service is back with a trippy new trailer that is just as jam-packed with stars sharing their experiences with hallucinogenics and similar mind-altering drugs.

While the documentary is loaded with comedic moments, which is going to happen with this cast, Have A Good Trip also explores the very real and potentially life-changing research that’s probing the use of psychedelics to cure such ailments as PTSD, depression, and even addiction. As Sting says in the beginning of the trailer, “I don’t think psychedelics are the answers to the world’s problems, but they could be a start.”

Parks and Recreation fans will also be happy to see Adam Scott show up as the documentary’s host. He pops up in a series of spots that spoof after-school specials from the 80s and 90s. On top of that, even Ron Swanson himself, Nick Offerman, shows up to play a mad scientist-type character who just wants to educate you on the mysteries of psilocybin instead of Swanson’s usual obsessions (meat, solitude).

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

Mixing comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics, HAVE A GOOD TRIP explores the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. The film tackles the big questions: Can psychedelics have a powerful role in treating depression, addiction, and helping us confront our own mortality? Are we all made of the same stuff? Is love really all we need? Can trees talk? Cast members include Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Ad-Rock, Rosie Perez, A$AP Rocky, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, and Rob Corddry to name a few.

Have A Good Trip will be available for streaming on Netflix starting May 11.

(Via Netflix)