Here’s everything we know about Heat 2 as it makes its way towards theaters:

Making Mann’s work easier is the fact that he’s already written the story and published it in the novel, Heat 2, which was released last summer. The book was an “ obsession ” for the writer/director, and Mann is excited to adapt it for the big screen.

When visionary director Michael Mann delivered the epic heist film, Heat , starring powerhouse actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro , it quickly became heralded as one of the greatest crime dramas of all time. Now, Mann has confirmed that a sequel, Heat 2 , will be his next film after finishing work on Ferrari .

Plot

Heat 2 will be a direct adaptation of the novel written by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner. Released in August 2022, the book serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the iconic film as it reconnects with both Vincent Hanna and Neil McCauley, who were played by Pacino and De Niro, respectively. Val Kilmer’s Chris Shiherlis also appears.

According to Deadline: “The storyline takes readers back to Chicago in 1988 when McCauley, Shiherlis and their high-line crew are taking scores on the West Coast, the U.S.-Mexico border and in Chicago. At the same time, Hanna is cutting his teeth as a rising star in the Chicago Police Department chasing an ultraviolent gang of home invaders.”

The book also deals with the aftermath of the chaotic bank heist from the original film.

Cast

With Heat 2 focusing on younger versions of De Niro and Pacino’s characters from the first film, there’s already a flurry of speculation of who will get to fill the iconic actors’ shoes. Adam Driver has been rumored to be in contention for the part of Neil McCauley, previously played by De Niro. During a promotional appearance for Ferrari, Mann did not confirm or deny those rumors.

“Perhaps,” Mann told Deadline when asked if Driver is up for the McCauley role. “We don’t talk about that yet. Let me put it this way: Adam and I got along like a house on fire [on Ferrari]. We have the same work ethic – which is pretty intense. We like each other, and we had a great time working together artistically.”

As for the role of Pacino’s Vincent Hanna, the actor already made his choice known back in June 2022.

“Timothée Chalamet,” Pacino said at a Q&A panel celebrating Heat‘s 25th anniversary. “I mean, he’s a wonderful actor. Great looks.”