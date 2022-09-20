As the weather gets cold and pumpkins begin to pop up outside your local grocery store, it’s time to settle in for the best time of year: horror movie season! Yeah, every season is horror movie season, but this is the one where things get good! Hulu is celebrating the right way for Huluween this year, with the new “reimagining” of the 1987 classic Hellraiser with a fresh new group of cenobites ready to take the stage.

The first official trailer dropped today and features a fair share of spooky puzzle boxes and various creepy beings looking for more blood, plus the iconic Pinhead. Normal Halloween stuff! This adaptation hails from The Night House director David Bruckner and stars trans actress Jamie Clayton (The L Word: Generation Q and Sense 8) as the legendary Pinhead, leader of the Cenobites.

The reimagined movie will feature Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass.

Here is the official synopsis: “In the all-new Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.” Hulu debuted a fresh new poster as well as some bloody new images:

Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th. Check out the trailer above.