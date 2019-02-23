‘Holmes & Watson’ And Donald Trump Won Big At This Year’s Razzies

Sony Pictures

Two days before the potential mess that is the Academy Awards, the Razzies — aka the anti-Oscars, rewarding the worst in the past year’s cinema — announced their big winners, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The awards body, which have existed since 1981, have been particularly bold in their plaudits, and this year was no different. The big winner, if you will, was the powerfully disliked Holmes & Watson. Ditto President Donald J. Trump.

Holmes & Watson, the third tag team effort from the previously dynamic duo of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, took home four Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor for Reilly, Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, and Worst Director. It’s worth noting that Reilly had an otherwise terrific 2018, doing some of his best work in The Sisters Brothers and Stan & Ollie (in which he wore make-up and prosthetics to embody screen comedy legend Oliver Hardy), and was reliably delightful as the lead in Ralph Breaks the Internet.