‘Tis the season that Home Alone and its first sequel are airing pretty much round the clock. (That goes less so for the three other follow-ups, including the one with a young Scarlett Johansson.) So naturally the franchise would fuel yet another in an unusual new trend: Airbnb one-offs involving movies and TV shows. It happened to Sex and the City. It even happened to House of Gucci. And now it’s happening to the series about a kid with a forgetful family who effs up some burglars but good.

As per Deadline, the rental giant is offering the palatial suburban mini-mansion featured in the first two Home Alones is up for grabs for a single night. The booking won’t open up till Dec. 7 and, unlike the Sex and the City rental, there’s no set price. Moreover, the lucky winner(s) will have to pony up for travel to scenic Winnetka, Illinois, located a hop, skip, and a jump from Chicago (ditto the airport that felled the McCallister clan twice).

In an Airbnb statement attributed to Buzz, the casually sadistic older brother played by Devin Ratray (who brags about running his own security firm), invites “one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12” while the cats are away.

Amenities include “plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese,” plus a chance to watch the Disney+ revival film Home Sweet Home Alone. The winners will also get their mitts on such props as the deadly paint bucket and the bronze statue repeatedly mowed down by the pizza guy.

The special deal will raise funds for Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

Apparently the current owners are cool with having strangers bop about their movie-famous abode, even though they paid a whopping $1.585 million back in 2012 to keep it for themselves.

