The Honest Trailer For ‘Godzilla’ (2014) Makes Us Want More Godzilla

Screen Junkies just released a new Honest Trailer for Godzilla (2014), which they call “America’s first decent Godzilla movie”, not that there’s much competition considering a previous honest trailer took the 1998 version straight to the woodshed.

This honest trailer (SPOILERS, obviously) mostly laments that Godzilla was on screen for only 11 minutes and 16 seconds of the 122 minute running time, and we didn’t get enough Bryan Cranston, either. At least we had Ken Watanabe stoically looking at things and delivering one of the best lines.

Okay, one of those GIFs wasn’t from the movie.

And if you’re wondering why Screen Junkies gave Godzilla that nickname at the end, here you go:

Via Screen Junkies